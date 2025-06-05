QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PTEN
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

5.35 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PTEN ha avuto una variazione del -3.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.27 e ad un massimo di 5.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.27 5.49
Intervallo Annuale
5.12 9.58
Chiusura Precedente
5.53
Apertura
5.47
Bid
5.35
Ask
5.65
Minimo
5.27
Massimo
5.49
Volume
9.977 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.25%
Variazione Mensile
-5.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-34.52%
Variazione Annuale
-29.51%
