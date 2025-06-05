Valute / PTEN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.35 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PTEN ha avuto una variazione del -3.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.27 e ad un massimo di 5.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTEN News
- Confermata Leslie Beyer, direttrice di Patterson-UTI, per ruolo al Dipartimento degli Interni
- Patterson-UTI director Leslie Beyer confirmed for Interior Dept. role
- Stifel riconferma il rating Buy per le azioni di Patterson-UTI Energy
- Patterson-UTI Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Patterson-UTI reports 94 drilling rigs operating in August
- Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Patterson-UTI reports 98 drilling rigs operating in July
- Compared to Estimates, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CFRA downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy stock to Sell amid drilling headwinds
- Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
- Earnings Summary on Patterson-UTI Energy
- Earnings call transcript: Patterson-UTI Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, revenue beat
- Patterson-UTI Energy shares fall nearly 3% on Q2 earnings miss
- Patterson-UTI Energy earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Patterson-UTI Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Earnings Preview: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Patterson-UTI reports 101 drilling rigs operating in June
- Patterson-UTI Energy price target lowered to $6.25 at Citi on weak frac utilization
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for May 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.27 5.49
Intervallo Annuale
5.12 9.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.53
- Apertura
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Minimo
- 5.27
- Massimo
- 5.49
- Volume
- 9.977 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -34.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.51%
20 settembre, sabato