PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.53 USD 0.05 (0.91%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTEN hat sich für heute um 0.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Patterson-UTI Energy Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
5.43 5.57
Jahresspanne
5.12 9.58
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.48
- Eröffnung
- 5.56
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Tief
- 5.43
- Hoch
- 5.57
- Volumen
- 6.508 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.91%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -32.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.14%
