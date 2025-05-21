Currencies / PTEN
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.61 USD 0.20 (3.70%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTEN exchange rate has changed by 3.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.43 and at a high of 5.64.
Follow Patterson-UTI Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PTEN News
- Patterson-UTI Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Patterson-UTI reports 94 drilling rigs operating in August
- Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Patterson-UTI reports 98 drilling rigs operating in July
- Compared to Estimates, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CFRA downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy stock to Sell amid drilling headwinds
- Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
- Earnings Summary on Patterson-UTI Energy
- Earnings call transcript: Patterson-UTI Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, revenue beat
- Patterson-UTI Energy shares fall nearly 3% on Q2 earnings miss
- Patterson-UTI Energy earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Patterson-UTI Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Earnings Preview: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Patterson-UTI reports 101 drilling rigs operating in June
- Patterson-UTI Energy price target lowered to $6.25 at Citi on weak frac utilization
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for May 2025
- Susquehanna lowers Patterson-UTI Energy stock price target to $8
- RBC Capital reaffirms Patterson-UTI stock rating amid oil price volatility
- Morgan Stanley lifts Helmerich & Payne target to $29, keeps rating
Daily Range
5.43 5.64
Year Range
5.12 9.58
- Previous Close
- 5.41
- Open
- 5.48
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- Low
- 5.43
- High
- 5.64
- Volume
- 4.308 K
- Daily Change
- 3.70%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.33%
- Year Change
- -26.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%