Devises / PTEN
PTEN: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
5.35 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PTEN a changé de -3.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.27 et à un maximum de 5.49.
Suivez la dynamique Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTEN Nouvelles
- La directrice de Patterson-UTI Leslie Beyer confirmée à un poste au Département de l’Intérieur
- Patterson-UTI director Leslie Beyer confirmed for Interior Dept. role
- Stifel réitère sa recommandation d’achat sur l’action Patterson-UTI Energy
- Patterson-UTI Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Patterson-UTI reports 94 drilling rigs operating in August
- Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock Plunges 43% in a Year: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Patterson-UTI reports 98 drilling rigs operating in July
- Compared to Estimates, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CFRA downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy stock to Sell amid drilling headwinds
- Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
- Earnings Summary on Patterson-UTI Energy
- Earnings call transcript: Patterson-UTI Q2 2025 reveals EPS miss, revenue beat
- Patterson-UTI Energy shares fall nearly 3% on Q2 earnings miss
- Patterson-UTI Energy earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Patterson-UTI Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Earnings Preview: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Patterson-UTI reports 101 drilling rigs operating in June
- Patterson-UTI Energy price target lowered to $6.25 at Citi on weak frac utilization
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for May 2025
Range quotidien
5.27 5.49
Range Annuel
5.12 9.58
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.53
- Ouverture
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Plus Bas
- 5.27
- Plus Haut
- 5.49
- Volume
- 9.977 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.25%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -34.52%
- Changement Annuel
- -29.51%
20 septembre, samedi