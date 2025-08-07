Moedas / PTCT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc
60.67 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTCT para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.20 e o mais alto foi 60.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PTC Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTCT Notícias
- Ação da Ptc Therapeutics atinge máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 61,17
- Ptc Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 61.17 USD
- PTC Therapeutics To Challenge BioMarin's Metabolic Disorder Treatment - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- PTC Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights and Updates
- PTC Therapeutics stock remains BofA top pick for 2025 on Sephience potential
- Top Biotech Stocks to Watch: BofA’s 2025 Picks
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Here's Why Shares in PTC Therapeutics Soared This Week
- PTC Therapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- PTC Therapeutics: HD Treatment Advancement Continues With Q4 2025 Catalyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics stock at $44 target
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls as FDA issues CRL for vatiquinone in FA
- PTC Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at Truist despite FDA setback
- US FDA declines to approve PTC Therapeutics’ oral drug for rare genetic disorder
- PTC Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $76 at BofA on FDA rejection
- PTC Therapeutics Faces FDA Rejection On Rare Disease Treatment Over Efficacy Concerns - PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls after FDA rejects vatiquinone application
- FDA rejects PTC Therapeutics’ drug for Friedreich’s ataxia
- Earnings call transcript: PTC Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
Faixa diária
59.20 60.75
Faixa anual
34.57 62.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.65
- Open
- 60.55
- Bid
- 60.67
- Ask
- 60.97
- Low
- 59.20
- High
- 60.75
- Volume
- 634
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.48%
- Mudança anual
- 63.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh