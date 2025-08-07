Währungen / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc
62.88 USD 2.23 (3.68%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTCT hat sich für heute um 3.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 63.19 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PTC Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTCT News
- PTC Therapeutics-Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 61,17 USD
- Ptc Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 61.17 USD
- PTC Therapeutics To Challenge BioMarin's Metabolic Disorder Treatment - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- PTC Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights and Updates
- PTC Therapeutics stock remains BofA top pick for 2025 on Sephience potential
- Top Biotech Stocks to Watch: BofA’s 2025 Picks
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Here's Why Shares in PTC Therapeutics Soared This Week
- PTC Therapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- PTC Therapeutics: HD Treatment Advancement Continues With Q4 2025 Catalyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics stock at $44 target
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls as FDA issues CRL for vatiquinone in FA
- PTC Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at Truist despite FDA setback
- US FDA declines to approve PTC Therapeutics’ oral drug for rare genetic disorder
- PTC Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $76 at BofA on FDA rejection
- PTC Therapeutics Faces FDA Rejection On Rare Disease Treatment Over Efficacy Concerns - PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls after FDA rejects vatiquinone application
- FDA rejects PTC Therapeutics’ drug for Friedreich’s ataxia
- Earnings call transcript: PTC Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
Tagesspanne
59.20 63.19
Jahresspanne
34.57 63.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 60.65
- Eröffnung
- 60.55
- Bid
- 62.88
- Ask
- 63.18
- Tief
- 59.20
- Hoch
- 63.19
- Volumen
- 2.535 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 27.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 69.95%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K