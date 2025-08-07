KurseKategorien
Währungen / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc

62.88 USD 2.23 (3.68%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PTCT hat sich für heute um 3.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 63.19 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PTC Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
59.20 63.19
Jahresspanne
34.57 63.19
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
60.65
Eröffnung
60.55
Bid
62.88
Ask
63.18
Tief
59.20
Hoch
63.19
Volumen
2.535 K
Tagesänderung
3.68%
Monatsänderung
27.11%
6-Monatsänderung
23.83%
Jahresänderung
69.95%
