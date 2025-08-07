通貨 / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc
62.88 USD 2.23 (3.68%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTCTの今日の為替レートは、3.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.20の安値と63.19の高値で取引されました。
PTC Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTCT News
- PTC Therapeutics株価、61.17ドルで52週間高値を記録
- Ptc Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 61.17 USD
- PTC Therapeutics To Challenge BioMarin's Metabolic Disorder Treatment - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- PTC Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights and Updates
- PTC Therapeutics stock remains BofA top pick for 2025 on Sephience potential
- Top Biotech Stocks to Watch: BofA’s 2025 Picks
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Here's Why Shares in PTC Therapeutics Soared This Week
- PTC Therapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- PTC Therapeutics: HD Treatment Advancement Continues With Q4 2025 Catalyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics stock at $44 target
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls as FDA issues CRL for vatiquinone in FA
- PTC Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at Truist despite FDA setback
- US FDA declines to approve PTC Therapeutics’ oral drug for rare genetic disorder
- PTC Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $76 at BofA on FDA rejection
- PTC Therapeutics Faces FDA Rejection On Rare Disease Treatment Over Efficacy Concerns - PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls after FDA rejects vatiquinone application
- FDA rejects PTC Therapeutics’ drug for Friedreich’s ataxia
- Earnings call transcript: PTC Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
59.20 63.19
1年のレンジ
34.57 63.19
- 以前の終値
- 60.65
- 始値
- 60.55
- 買値
- 62.88
- 買値
- 63.18
- 安値
- 59.20
- 高値
- 63.19
- 出来高
- 2.535 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 27.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.83%
- 1年の変化
- 69.95%
