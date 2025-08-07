クォートセクション
通貨 / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc

62.88 USD 2.23 (3.68%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTCTの今日の為替レートは、3.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.20の安値と63.19の高値で取引されました。

PTC Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
59.20 63.19
1年のレンジ
34.57 63.19
以前の終値
60.65
始値
60.55
買値
62.88
買値
63.18
安値
59.20
高値
63.19
出来高
2.535 K
1日の変化
3.68%
1ヶ月の変化
27.11%
6ヶ月の変化
23.83%
1年の変化
69.95%
