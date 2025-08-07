Currencies / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc
59.11 USD 0.13 (0.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTCT exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.07 and at a high of 59.56.
Follow PTC Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PTCT News
- Ptc Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 61.17 USD
- PTC Therapeutics To Challenge BioMarin's Metabolic Disorder Treatment - BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- PTC Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights and Updates
- PTC Therapeutics stock remains BofA top pick for 2025 on Sephience potential
- Top Biotech Stocks to Watch: BofA’s 2025 Picks
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Here's Why Shares in PTC Therapeutics Soared This Week
- PTC Therapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- PTC Therapeutics: HD Treatment Advancement Continues With Q4 2025 Catalyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics stock at $44 target
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls as FDA issues CRL for vatiquinone in FA
- PTC Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at Truist despite FDA setback
- US FDA declines to approve PTC Therapeutics’ oral drug for rare genetic disorder
- PTC Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $76 at BofA on FDA rejection
- PTC Therapeutics Faces FDA Rejection On Rare Disease Treatment Over Efficacy Concerns - PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls after FDA rejects vatiquinone application
- FDA rejects PTC Therapeutics’ drug for Friedreich’s ataxia
- Earnings call transcript: PTC Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- PTC Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.23, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
59.07 59.56
Year Range
34.57 62.18
- Previous Close
- 58.98
- Open
- 59.23
- Bid
- 59.11
- Ask
- 59.41
- Low
- 59.07
- High
- 59.56
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 19.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.40%
- Year Change
- 59.76%
