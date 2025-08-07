QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PTCT
Tornare a Azioni

PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc

60.48 USD 2.40 (3.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PTCT ha avuto una variazione del -3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.99 e ad un massimo di 62.99.

Segui le dinamiche di PTC Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PTCT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.99 62.99
Intervallo Annuale
34.57 63.19
Chiusura Precedente
62.88
Apertura
62.70
Bid
60.48
Ask
60.78
Minimo
59.99
Massimo
62.99
Volume
2.667 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.82%
Variazione Mensile
22.26%
Variazione Semestrale
19.10%
Variazione Annuale
63.46%
20 settembre, sabato