Valute / PTCT
PTCT: PTC Therapeutics Inc
60.48 USD 2.40 (3.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PTCT ha avuto una variazione del -3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.99 e ad un massimo di 62.99.
Segui le dinamiche di PTC Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.99 62.99
Intervallo Annuale
34.57 63.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.88
- Apertura
- 62.70
- Bid
- 60.48
- Ask
- 60.78
- Minimo
- 59.99
- Massimo
- 62.99
- Volume
- 2.667 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.46%
20 settembre, sabato