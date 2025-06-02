Moedas / PSNL
PSNL: Personalis Inc
5.96 USD 0.23 (4.01%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSNL para hoje mudou para 4.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.76 e o mais alto foi 6.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Personalis Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
5.76 6.08
Faixa anual
2.83 7.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.73
- Open
- 5.76
- Bid
- 5.96
- Ask
- 6.26
- Low
- 5.76
- High
- 6.08
- Volume
- 741
- Mudança diária
- 4.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 24.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 70.29%
- Mudança anual
- 10.99%
