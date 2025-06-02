通貨 / PSNL
PSNL: Personalis Inc
5.82 USD 0.09 (1.57%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSNLの今日の為替レートは、1.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.76の安値と6.08の高値で取引されました。
Personalis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PSNL News
1日のレンジ
5.76 6.08
1年のレンジ
2.83 7.79
- 以前の終値
- 5.73
- 始値
- 5.76
- 買値
- 5.82
- 買値
- 6.12
- 安値
- 5.76
- 高値
- 6.08
- 出来高
- 1.471 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 66.29%
- 1年の変化
- 8.38%
