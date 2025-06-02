クォートセクション
通貨 / PSNL
PSNL: Personalis Inc

5.82 USD 0.09 (1.57%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSNLの今日の為替レートは、1.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.76の安値と6.08の高値で取引されました。

Personalis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.76 6.08
1年のレンジ
2.83 7.79
以前の終値
5.73
始値
5.76
買値
5.82
買値
6.12
安値
5.76
高値
6.08
出来高
1.471 K
1日の変化
1.57%
1ヶ月の変化
21.25%
6ヶ月の変化
66.29%
1年の変化
8.38%
