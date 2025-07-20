Moedas / PSA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PSA: Public Storage
284.13 USD 0.71 (0.25%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSA para hoje mudou para -0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 284.12 e o mais alto foi 289.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Public Storage. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSA Notícias
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space amid improving outlook for self-storage
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space Storage stock to Overweight on improving rates
- JPMorgan downgrades Abacus Group stock to Underweight on cash flow concerns
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on SmartStop Self Storage stock with $42 target
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- OUTFRONT Media's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- Public Storage 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PSA)
- Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Public Storage's Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Falls, View Raised
- Public Storage (PSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Public Storage (PSA) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRESX)
- Public Storage (PSA) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:REIFX)
- PSA Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Double-Checking The Credit Rating (Part 8): Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
- Australia’s Abacus Storage grants due diligence for $1.4 bln takeover bid
- Australia’s Abacus Storage King opens books for $1.41 billion takeover bid
Faixa diária
284.12 289.77
Faixa anual
256.60 369.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 284.84
- Open
- 286.07
- Bid
- 284.13
- Ask
- 284.43
- Low
- 284.12
- High
- 289.77
- Volume
- 1.002 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.46%
- Mudança anual
- -22.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh