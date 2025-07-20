クォートセクション
通貨 / PSA
株に戻る

PSA: Public Storage

283.80 USD 0.33 (0.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSAの今日の為替レートは、-0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり281.82の安値と285.40の高値で取引されました。

Public Storageダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSA News

1日のレンジ
281.82 285.40
1年のレンジ
256.60 369.99
以前の終値
284.13
始値
284.11
買値
283.80
買値
284.10
安値
281.82
高値
285.40
出来高
1.014 K
1日の変化
-0.12%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.91%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.57%
1年の変化
-22.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K