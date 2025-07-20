通貨 / PSA
PSA: Public Storage
283.80 USD 0.33 (0.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSAの今日の為替レートは、-0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり281.82の安値と285.40の高値で取引されました。
Public Storageダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSA News
1日のレンジ
281.82 285.40
1年のレンジ
256.60 369.99
- 以前の終値
- 284.13
- 始値
- 284.11
- 買値
- 283.80
- 買値
- 284.10
- 安値
- 281.82
- 高値
- 285.40
- 出来高
- 1.014 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.57%
- 1年の変化
- -22.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K