PSA: Public Storage
284.88 USD 1.58 (0.55%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSA exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 284.77 and at a high of 287.87.
Follow Public Storage dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PSA News
Daily Range
284.77 287.87
Year Range
256.60 369.99
- Previous Close
- 286.46
- Open
- 286.56
- Bid
- 284.88
- Ask
- 285.18
- Low
- 284.77
- High
- 287.87
- Volume
- 651
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- -2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.21%
- Year Change
- -22.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%