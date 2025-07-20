QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PSA
Tornare a Azioni

PSA: Public Storage

279.00 USD 4.80 (1.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSA ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 278.85 e ad un massimo di 285.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Public Storage. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
278.85 285.12
Intervallo Annuale
256.60 369.99
Chiusura Precedente
283.80
Apertura
283.78
Bid
279.00
Ask
279.30
Minimo
278.85
Massimo
285.12
Volume
1.298 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
-4.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.16%
Variazione Annuale
-24.27%
20 settembre, sabato