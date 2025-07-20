Valute / PSA
PSA: Public Storage
279.00 USD 4.80 (1.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSA ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 278.85 e ad un massimo di 285.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Public Storage. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
278.85 285.12
Intervallo Annuale
256.60 369.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 283.80
- Apertura
- 283.78
- Bid
- 279.00
- Ask
- 279.30
- Minimo
- 278.85
- Massimo
- 285.12
- Volume
- 1.298 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.27%
20 settembre, sabato