Moedas / PRF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRF para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.06 e o mais alto foi 45.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRF Notícias
- Should Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- Is Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Think the S&P 500 is too expensive? Check out these ETFs instead.
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- PRF: All Weather Alpha For Strategic Long Term Investing (NYSEARCA:PRF)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Should Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Invesco Income Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Real Estate Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Faixa diária
45.06 45.31
Faixa anual
35.00 45.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.24
- Open
- 45.19
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Low
- 45.06
- High
- 45.31
- Volume
- 600
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.37%
- Mudança anual
- 11.65%
21 setembro, domingo