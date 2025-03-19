クォートセクション
通貨 / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRFの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.06の安値と45.31の高値で取引されました。

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
45.06 45.31
1年のレンジ
35.00 45.35
以前の終値
45.24
始値
45.19
買値
45.24
買値
45.54
安値
45.06
高値
45.31
出来高
600
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
2.86%
6ヶ月の変化
12.37%
1年の変化
11.65%
