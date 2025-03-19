通貨 / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRFの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.06の安値と45.31の高値で取引されました。
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PRF News
1日のレンジ
45.06 45.31
1年のレンジ
35.00 45.35
- 以前の終値
- 45.24
- 始値
- 45.19
- 買値
- 45.24
- 買値
- 45.54
- 安値
- 45.06
- 高値
- 45.31
- 出来高
- 600
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.37%
- 1年の変化
- 11.65%
21 9月, 日曜日