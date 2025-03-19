CotizacionesSecciones
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PRF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.06, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.31.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
45.06 45.31
Rango anual
35.00 45.35
Cierres anteriores
45.24
Open
45.19
Bid
45.24
Ask
45.54
Low
45.06
High
45.31
Volumen
600
Cambio diario
0.00%
Cambio mensual
2.86%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.37%
Cambio anual
11.65%
21 septiembre, domingo