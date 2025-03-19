货币 / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRF汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点45.06和高点45.31进行交易。
关注Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PRF新闻
日范围
45.06 45.31
年范围
35.00 45.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.24
- 开盘价
- 45.19
- 卖价
- 45.24
- 买价
- 45.54
- 最低价
- 45.06
- 最高价
- 45.31
- 交易量
- 600
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 2.86%
- 6个月变化
- 12.37%
- 年变化
- 11.65%
21 九月, 星期日