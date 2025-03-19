Valute / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRF ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.06 e ad un massimo di 45.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PRF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.06 45.31
Intervallo Annuale
35.00 45.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.24
- Apertura
- 45.19
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Minimo
- 45.06
- Massimo
- 45.31
- Volume
- 600
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.65%
21 settembre, domenica