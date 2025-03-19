Devises / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PRF a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.06 et à un maximum de 45.31.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
45.06 45.31
Range Annuel
35.00 45.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.24
- Ouverture
- 45.19
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Plus Bas
- 45.06
- Plus Haut
- 45.31
- Volume
- 600
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.37%
- Changement Annuel
- 11.65%
