시세섹션
통화 / PRF
주식로 돌아가기

PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PRF 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.06이고 고가는 45.31이었습니다.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRF News

일일 변동 비율
45.06 45.31
년간 변동
35.00 45.35
이전 종가
45.24
시가
45.19
Bid
45.24
Ask
45.54
저가
45.06
고가
45.31
볼륨
600
일일 변동
0.00%
월 변동
2.86%
6개월 변동
12.37%
년간 변동율
11.65%
21 9월, 일요일