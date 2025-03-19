Currencies / PRF
PRF: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
45.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRF exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.06 and at a high of 45.31.
Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45.06 45.31
Year Range
35.00 45.35
- Previous Close
- 45.24
- Open
- 45.19
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Low
- 45.06
- High
- 45.31
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.37%
- Year Change
- 11.65%
21 September, Sunday