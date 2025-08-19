Moedas / PGY
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A
43.43 USD 1.48 (3.53%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PGY para hoje mudou para 3.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.40 e o mais alto foi 43.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PGY Notícias
- Pagaya Technologies president Das Sanjiv sells $540k in stock
- Pagaya (PGY) CFO Perros sells $469k in shares
- Pagaya technologies director Rosen sells shares worth $571k
- Ações da Pagaya atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 41,62
- Pagaya stock hits 52-week high at 41.62 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pagaya Stock?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Will It Gain?
- Pagaya Technologies: Unbelievably Cheap After Big Rally (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Pagaya : Profitability Inflection And Scalable Product Expansion (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY): The Quiet AI Powerhouse In Fintech You Might Be Overlooking
Faixa diária
42.40 43.61
Faixa anual
8.21 43.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.95
- Open
- 42.50
- Bid
- 43.43
- Ask
- 43.73
- Low
- 42.40
- High
- 43.61
- Volume
- 2.025 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 24.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 315.20%
- Mudança anual
- 311.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh