Currencies / PGY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A
41.62 USD 0.33 (0.79%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PGY exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.60 and at a high of 42.15.
Follow Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGY News
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Pagaya stock hits 52-week high at 41.62 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pagaya Stock?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Reaches An All-Time High On Exceptional Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Sets Record High On Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Enhance Portfolio Returns With These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks
- Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Will It Gain?
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- INOD vs. PGY: Which AI-Powered Data Play Should You Buy Now?
- Pagaya Technologies: Unbelievably Cheap After Big Rally (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Pagaya : Profitability Inflection And Scalable Product Expansion (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY): The Quiet AI Powerhouse In Fintech You Might Be Overlooking
- Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week
- How to Play Pagaya Stock After Upbeat Q2 Earnings Performance?
- Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya stock price target raised to $35 from $26 at JMP on growth
Daily Range
40.60 42.15
Year Range
8.21 42.20
- Previous Close
- 41.95
- Open
- 42.09
- Bid
- 41.62
- Ask
- 41.92
- Low
- 40.60
- High
- 42.15
- Volume
- 2.781 K
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- 19.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 297.90%
- Year Change
- 294.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%