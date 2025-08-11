QuotesSections
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A

41.62 USD 0.33 (0.79%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PGY exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.60 and at a high of 42.15.

Follow Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
40.60 42.15
Year Range
8.21 42.20
Previous Close
41.95
Open
42.09
Bid
41.62
Ask
41.92
Low
40.60
High
42.15
Volume
2.781 K
Daily Change
-0.79%
Month Change
19.53%
6 Months Change
297.90%
Year Change
294.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%