通貨 / PGY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A
43.81 USD 1.86 (4.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PGYの今日の為替レートは、4.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.40の安値と44.99の高値で取引されました。
Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGY News
- Is Bankinter (BKNIY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies president Das Sanjiv sells $540k in stock
- Pagaya (PGY) CFO Perros sells $469k in shares
- Pagaya technologies director Rosen sells shares worth $571k
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Pagaya株価が52週高値の41.62ドルを記録
- Pagaya stock hits 52-week high at 41.62 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pagaya Stock?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Reaches An All-Time High On Exceptional Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Sets Record High On Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Enhance Portfolio Returns With These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks
- Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Will It Gain?
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- INOD vs. PGY: Which AI-Powered Data Play Should You Buy Now?
- Pagaya Technologies: Unbelievably Cheap After Big Rally (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Pagaya : Profitability Inflection And Scalable Product Expansion (NASDAQ:PGY)
1日のレンジ
42.40 44.99
1年のレンジ
8.21 44.99
- 以前の終値
- 41.95
- 始値
- 42.50
- 買値
- 43.81
- 買値
- 44.11
- 安値
- 42.40
- 高値
- 44.99
- 出来高
- 5.838 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 318.83%
- 1年の変化
- 315.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K