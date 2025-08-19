クォートセクション
通貨 / PGY
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A

43.81 USD 1.86 (4.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PGYの今日の為替レートは、4.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.40の安値と44.99の高値で取引されました。

Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
42.40 44.99
1年のレンジ
8.21 44.99
以前の終値
41.95
始値
42.50
買値
43.81
買値
44.11
安値
42.40
高値
44.99
出来高
5.838 K
1日の変化
4.43%
1ヶ月の変化
25.82%
6ヶ月の変化
318.83%
1年の変化
315.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K