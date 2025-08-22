QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PGY
Tornare a Azioni

PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A

42.30 USD 1.51 (3.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PGY ha avuto una variazione del -3.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.52 e ad un massimo di 44.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PGY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.52 44.67
Intervallo Annuale
8.21 44.99
Chiusura Precedente
43.81
Apertura
44.06
Bid
42.30
Ask
42.60
Minimo
41.52
Massimo
44.67
Volume
11.650 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.45%
Variazione Mensile
21.48%
Variazione Semestrale
304.40%
Variazione Annuale
300.95%
20 settembre, sabato