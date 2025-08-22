Valute / PGY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PGY: Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A
42.30 USD 1.51 (3.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PGY ha avuto una variazione del -3.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.52 e ad un massimo di 44.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGY News
- 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- Pagaya Technologies: Profitable Growth At A Bargain Price (Strong Buy) (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- 9 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Bankinter (BKNIY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies president Das Sanjiv sells $540k in stock
- Pagaya (PGY) CFO Perros sells $469k in shares
- Pagaya technologies director Rosen sells shares worth $571k
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Il titolo Pagaya raggiunge un nuovo massimo di 52 settimane a 41,62 USD
- Pagaya stock hits 52-week high at 41.62 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pagaya Stock?
- Pagaya Becomes Profitable: How to Play This Fintech Innovator?
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Reaches An All-Time High On Exceptional Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Guidewire Stock Soars 20%, Sets Record High On Earnings; Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Enhance Portfolio Returns With These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks
- Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Will Pagaya's AI-Driven Model Support Its Growth Momentum?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Will It Gain?
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.52 44.67
Intervallo Annuale
8.21 44.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.81
- Apertura
- 44.06
- Bid
- 42.30
- Ask
- 42.60
- Minimo
- 41.52
- Massimo
- 44.67
- Volume
- 11.650 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 304.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 300.95%
20 settembre, sabato