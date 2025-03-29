CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / PFBC
PFBC: Preferred Bank - Common Stock

92.21 USD 1.35 (1.44%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PFBC para hoje mudou para -1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.86 e o mais alto foi 93.12.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Preferred Bank - Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFBC Notícias

Faixa diária
91.86 93.12
Faixa anual
71.90 99.78
Fechamento anterior
93.56
Open
93.04
Bid
92.21
Ask
92.51
Low
91.86
High
93.12
Volume
112
Mudança diária
-1.44%
Mudança mensal
-1.33%
Mudança de 6 meses
11.15%
Mudança anual
15.62%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%