PFBC: Preferred Bank - Common Stock
92.21 USD 1.35 (1.44%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PFBC para hoje mudou para -1.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.86 e o mais alto foi 93.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Preferred Bank - Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
91.86 93.12
Faixa anual
71.90 99.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 93.56
- Open
- 93.04
- Bid
- 92.21
- Ask
- 92.51
- Low
- 91.86
- High
- 93.12
- Volume
- 112
- Mudança diária
- -1.44%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.15%
- Mudança anual
- 15.62%
