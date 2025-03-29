Currencies / PFBC
PFBC: Preferred Bank - Common Stock
92.21 USD 1.35 (1.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFBC exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.86 and at a high of 93.12.
Follow Preferred Bank - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PFBC News
Daily Range
91.86 93.12
Year Range
71.90 99.78
- Previous Close
- 93.56
- Open
- 93.04
- Bid
- 92.21
- Ask
- 92.51
- Low
- 91.86
- High
- 93.12
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- -1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.15%
- Year Change
- 15.62%