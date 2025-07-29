Moedas / PEB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PEB: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust of Beneficial Interest
12.12 USD 0.33 (2.80%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PEB para hoje mudou para 2.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.91 e o mais alto foi 12.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pebblebrook Hotel Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEB Notícias
- Ações da PebbleBrook Hotel Trust estáveis após Truist manter recomendação
- PebbleBrook Hotel Trust stock steady as Truist reiterates Hold rating
- Stifel eleva preço-alvo das ações da Pebblebrook Hotel Trust para US$ 14
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock price target raised to $14 by Stifel
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust precifica oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 400 milhões
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust prices $400 million convertible notes offering
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust lança oferta de notas conversíveis de US$ 350 milhões
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust launches $350 million convertible notes offering
- Truist Securities eleva preço-alvo da PebbleBrook Hotel Trust para US$ 11 de US$ 9
- Truist Securities raises PebbleBrook Hotel Trust price target to $11 from $9
- Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Key Reasons to Add Crown Castle Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average
- Should Value Investors Buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock?
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Preferred Shares Offer The Best Risk/Reward (NYSE:PEB)
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 2025 slides: Resort shift and urban recovery driving growth
- Insights Into Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Faixa diária
11.91 12.25
Faixa anual
7.41 15.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.79
- Open
- 12.08
- Bid
- 12.12
- Ask
- 12.42
- Low
- 11.91
- High
- 12.25
- Volume
- 1.385 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.80%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.53%
- Mudança anual
- -7.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh