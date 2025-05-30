Currencies / PEB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PEB: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.55 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PEB exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.26 and at a high of 11.73.
Follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEB News
- Truist Securities raises PebbleBrook Hotel Trust price target to $11 from $9
- Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is it Wise to Retain Iron Mountain Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- American Tower Stock Rises 11.2% YTD: Will it Continue to Rise?
- Key Reasons to Add Crown Castle Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average
- Should Value Investors Buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock?
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Preferred Shares Offer The Best Risk/Reward (NYSE:PEB)
- Is Clipper Realty (CLPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 2025 slides: Resort shift and urban recovery driving growth
- Insights Into Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Peabody Group reports £1.03bn turnover in unaudited results
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for Second Quarter 2025
- Harbor AlphaEdge Next Generation REITs ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust CEO Jon Bortz buys $47,500 in shares
- stifel analysts reiterate buy rating on pebblebrook hotel trust stock
- Truist Securities lowers PebbleBrook Hotel stock price target to $9
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
11.26 11.73
Year Range
7.41 15.13
- Previous Close
- 11.59
- Open
- 11.73
- Bid
- 11.55
- Ask
- 11.85
- Low
- 11.26
- High
- 11.73
- Volume
- 2.629 K
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 5.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.91%
- Year Change
- -12.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%