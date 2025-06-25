Moedas / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
166.19 USD 0.81 (0.49%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PCTY para hoje mudou para 0.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 165.48 e o mais alto foi 166.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paylocity Holding Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PCTY Notícias
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Paylocity stock
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Paylocity stock with Overweight rating, cites strong setup
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $230 from $226 at BMO Capital
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $225 from $220 at KeyBanc
- Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Earnings call transcript: Paylocity beats Q4 2025 EPS forecast by 14.67%
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Paylocity Holdng earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings Preview: Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Needham maintains Paylocity stock Buy rating, trims FY26 estimates
- Paylocity stock rating maintained by KeyBanc with $220 price target
- Paylocity SVP operations Cappotelli sells $303k in shares
Faixa diária
165.48 166.36
Faixa anual
160.00 223.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 165.38
- Open
- 165.79
- Bid
- 166.19
- Ask
- 166.49
- Low
- 165.48
- High
- 166.36
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 0.49%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.53%
- Mudança anual
- 1.50%
