PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
165.01 USD 0.37 (0.22%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PCTYの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり164.84の安値と166.82の高値で取引されました。
Paylocity Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
164.84 166.82
1年のレンジ
160.00 223.80
- 以前の終値
- 165.38
- 始値
- 165.79
- 買値
- 165.01
- 買値
- 165.31
- 安値
- 164.84
- 高値
- 166.82
- 出来高
- 646
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.15%
- 1年の変化
- 0.78%
