通貨 / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation

165.01 USD 0.37 (0.22%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PCTYの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり164.84の安値と166.82の高値で取引されました。

Paylocity Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
164.84 166.82
1年のレンジ
160.00 223.80
以前の終値
165.38
始値
165.79
買値
165.01
買値
165.31
安値
164.84
高値
166.82
出来高
646
1日の変化
-0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.99%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.15%
1年の変化
0.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K