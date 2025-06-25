Währungen / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
165.01 USD 0.37 (0.22%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PCTY hat sich für heute um -0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 164.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 166.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Paylocity Holding Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
164.84 166.82
Jahresspanne
160.00 223.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 165.38
- Eröffnung
- 165.79
- Bid
- 165.01
- Ask
- 165.31
- Tief
- 164.84
- Hoch
- 166.82
- Volumen
- 646
- Tagesänderung
- -0.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.99%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.78%
