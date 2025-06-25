Currencies / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
165.32 USD 1.75 (1.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCTY exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 163.90 and at a high of 168.17.
Follow Paylocity Holding Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PCTY News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Paylocity stock
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Paylocity stock with Overweight rating, cites strong setup
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $230 from $226 at BMO Capital
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $225 from $220 at KeyBanc
- Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Earnings call transcript: Paylocity beats Q4 2025 EPS forecast by 14.67%
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Paylocity Holdng earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Arteris (AIP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Analysts Estimate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Earnings Preview: Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Paychex: Fundamentals Paid Off, Valuation And Technicals Are At Their Limit (NASDAQ:PAYX)
- Needham maintains Paylocity stock Buy rating, trims FY26 estimates
- Paylocity stock rating maintained by KeyBanc with $220 price target
- Paylocity SVP operations Cappotelli sells $303k in shares
- Nvidia and Tesla Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Wednesday’s Market
Daily Range
163.90 168.17
Year Range
160.00 223.80
- Previous Close
- 167.07
- Open
- 167.20
- Bid
- 165.32
- Ask
- 165.62
- Low
- 163.90
- High
- 168.17
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -6.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.98%
- Year Change
- 0.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%