Valute / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
164.22 USD 0.79 (0.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCTY ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 163.59 e ad un massimo di 165.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Paylocity Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCTY News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Paylocity stock
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Paylocity stock with Overweight rating, cites strong setup
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $230 from $226 at BMO Capital
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $225 from $220 at KeyBanc
- Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Earnings call transcript: Paylocity beats Q4 2025 EPS forecast by 14.67%
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Paylocity Holdng earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings Preview: Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Paychex: Fundamentals Paid Off, Valuation And Technicals Are At Their Limit (NASDAQ:PAYX)
- Needham maintains Paylocity stock Buy rating, trims FY26 estimates
- Paylocity stock rating maintained by KeyBanc with $220 price target
- Paylocity SVP operations Cappotelli sells $303k in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
163.59 165.76
Intervallo Annuale
160.00 223.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 165.01
- Apertura
- 165.01
- Bid
- 164.22
- Ask
- 164.52
- Minimo
- 163.59
- Massimo
- 165.76
- Volume
- 1.672 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.29%
20 settembre, sabato