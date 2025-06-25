Devises / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
164.22 USD 0.79 (0.48%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PCTY a changé de -0.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 163.59 et à un maximum de 165.76.
Suivez la dynamique Paylocity Holding Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PCTY Nouvelles
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Paylocity stock
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Paylocity stock with Overweight rating, cites strong setup
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $230 from $226 at BMO Capital
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $225 from $220 at KeyBanc
- Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Earnings call transcript: Paylocity beats Q4 2025 EPS forecast by 14.67%
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Paylocity Holdng earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings Preview: Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Paychex: Fundamentals Paid Off, Valuation And Technicals Are At Their Limit (NASDAQ:PAYX)
- Needham maintains Paylocity stock Buy rating, trims FY26 estimates
- Paylocity stock rating maintained by KeyBanc with $220 price target
- Paylocity SVP operations Cappotelli sells $303k in shares
Range quotidien
163.59 165.76
Range Annuel
160.00 223.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 165.01
- Ouverture
- 165.01
- Bid
- 164.22
- Ask
- 164.52
- Plus Bas
- 163.59
- Plus Haut
- 165.76
- Volume
- 1.672 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.48%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.44%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -13.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.29%
