货币 / PCTY
PCTY: Paylocity Holding Corporation
165.87 USD 1.20 (0.72%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PCTY汇率已更改-0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点163.90和高点168.17进行交易。
关注Paylocity Holding Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCTY新闻
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Paylocity stock
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- Cantor starts coverage on Paylocity, Workday, Paycom as HCM sector stabilizes
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Paylocity stock with Overweight rating, cites strong setup
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $230 from $226 at BMO Capital
- Paylocity stock price target raised to $225 from $220 at KeyBanc
- Paylocity Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Revenue Jumps 12%
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Earnings call transcript: Paylocity beats Q4 2025 EPS forecast by 14.67%
- Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Paylocity Holdng earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Arteris (AIP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Analysts Estimate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Earnings Preview: Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Paychex: Fundamentals Paid Off, Valuation And Technicals Are At Their Limit (NASDAQ:PAYX)
- Needham maintains Paylocity stock Buy rating, trims FY26 estimates
- Paylocity stock rating maintained by KeyBanc with $220 price target
- Paylocity SVP operations Cappotelli sells $303k in shares
- Nvidia and Tesla Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Wednesday’s Market
日范围
163.90 168.17
年范围
160.00 223.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 167.07
- 开盘价
- 167.20
- 卖价
- 165.87
- 买价
- 166.17
- 最低价
- 163.90
- 最高价
- 168.17
- 交易量
- 1.061 K
- 日变化
- -0.72%
- 月变化
- -6.51%
- 6个月变化
- -12.70%
- 年变化
- 1.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值