Moedas / PCRX
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.27 USD 0.20 (0.77%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PCRX para hoje mudou para 0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.74 e o mais alto foi 26.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pacira BioSciences Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PCRX Notícias
Faixa diária
25.74 26.29
Faixa anual
14.72 27.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.07
- Open
- 26.08
- Bid
- 26.27
- Ask
- 26.57
- Low
- 25.74
- High
- 26.29
- Volume
- 259
- Mudança diária
- 0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.58%
- Mudança anual
- 76.66%
