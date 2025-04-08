Valute / PCRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.66 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCRX ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.12 e ad un massimo di 26.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Pacira BioSciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCRX News
- Pacira BioSciences director Ceesay sells $64,005 in shares
- PharmaCorp signs $5.3 million deal to acquire Ontario pharmacy
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $27.64
- PharmaCorp Rx completes fourth pharmacy acquisition for $2.4 million
- Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.7%
- Pacira earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings
- Pacira (PCRX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pacira Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, margins expand amid strategic progress
- Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Pacira BioSciences announces workforce reduction and facility changes
- PharmaCorp to acquire Western Canada pharmacy for $2.4 million
- Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Pacira BioSciences Unveils Three-Year Clinical Data Following a Single Local Administration of Investigational Gene Therapy, PCRX-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Pacira Biosciences Inc. (PCRX)
- Pacira at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Gene Therapy Focus
- Pacira reports promising gene therapy data for knee osteoarthritis
- Pacira BioSciences soars 52% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
- Wolverine World Wide, Pacira BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), B2Gold (AMEX:BTG)
- Pacira BioSciences Remains A 'Buy' For Pain Management With The NOPAIN Act
- Pacira Settles Patent Dispute Over Exparel With Fresenius, Delays Pain Med' Generics Entry Until 2030, Stock Jumps - Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.12 26.94
Intervallo Annuale
14.72 27.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.65
- Apertura
- 26.27
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- Minimo
- 26.12
- Massimo
- 26.94
- Volume
- 974
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 79.29%
20 settembre, sabato