Devises / PCRX
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.66 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PCRX a changé de 0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.12 et à un maximum de 26.94.
Suivez la dynamique Pacira BioSciences Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
26.12 26.94
Range Annuel
14.72 27.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.65
- Ouverture
- 26.27
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- Plus Bas
- 26.12
- Plus Haut
- 26.94
- Volume
- 974
- Changement quotidien
- 0.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 79.29%
20 septembre, samedi