CotationsSections
Devises / PCRX
Retour à Actions

PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc

26.66 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PCRX a changé de 0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.12 et à un maximum de 26.94.

Suivez la dynamique Pacira BioSciences Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PCRX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
26.12 26.94
Range Annuel
14.72 27.64
Clôture Précédente
26.65
Ouverture
26.27
Bid
26.66
Ask
26.96
Plus Bas
26.12
Plus Haut
26.94
Volume
974
Changement quotidien
0.04%
Changement Mensuel
0.11%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.17%
Changement Annuel
79.29%
20 septembre, samedi