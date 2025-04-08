CotizacionesSecciones
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc

26.07 USD 0.44 (1.66%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PCRX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pacira BioSciences Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
25.95 26.75
Rango anual
14.72 27.64
Cierres anteriores
26.51
Open
26.53
Bid
26.07
Ask
26.37
Low
25.95
High
26.75
Volumen
913
Cambio diario
-1.66%
Cambio mensual
-2.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.76%
Cambio anual
75.32%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B