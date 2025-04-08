Divisas / PCRX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.07 USD 0.44 (1.66%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PCRX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pacira BioSciences Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCRX News
- Pacira BioSciences director Ceesay sells $64,005 in shares
- PharmaCorp signs $5.3 million deal to acquire Ontario pharmacy
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $27.64
- PharmaCorp Rx completes fourth pharmacy acquisition for $2.4 million
- Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.7%
- Pacira earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings
- Pacira (PCRX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pacira Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, margins expand amid strategic progress
- Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Pacira BioSciences announces workforce reduction and facility changes
- PharmaCorp to acquire Western Canada pharmacy for $2.4 million
- Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Pacira BioSciences Unveils Three-Year Clinical Data Following a Single Local Administration of Investigational Gene Therapy, PCRX-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Pacira Biosciences Inc. (PCRX)
- Pacira at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Gene Therapy Focus
- Pacira reports promising gene therapy data for knee osteoarthritis
- Pacira BioSciences soars 52% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
- Wolverine World Wide, Pacira BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), B2Gold (AMEX:BTG)
- Pacira BioSciences Remains A 'Buy' For Pain Management With The NOPAIN Act
- Pacira Settles Patent Dispute Over Exparel With Fresenius, Delays Pain Med' Generics Entry Until 2030, Stock Jumps - Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
Rango diario
25.95 26.75
Rango anual
14.72 27.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.51
- Open
- 26.53
- Bid
- 26.07
- Ask
- 26.37
- Low
- 25.95
- High
- 26.75
- Volumen
- 913
- Cambio diario
- -1.66%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.76%
- Cambio anual
- 75.32%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B