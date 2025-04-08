통화 / PCRX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.66 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PCRX 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.12이고 고가는 26.94이었습니다.
Pacira BioSciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCRX News
- Pacira BioSciences director Ceesay sells $64,005 in shares
- PharmaCorp signs $5.3 million deal to acquire Ontario pharmacy
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $27.64
- PharmaCorp Rx completes fourth pharmacy acquisition for $2.4 million
- Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.7%
- Pacira earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings
- Pacira (PCRX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pacira Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, margins expand amid strategic progress
- Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Pacira BioSciences announces workforce reduction and facility changes
- PharmaCorp to acquire Western Canada pharmacy for $2.4 million
- Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Pacira BioSciences Unveils Three-Year Clinical Data Following a Single Local Administration of Investigational Gene Therapy, PCRX-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Pacira Biosciences Inc. (PCRX)
- Pacira at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Gene Therapy Focus
- Pacira reports promising gene therapy data for knee osteoarthritis
- Pacira BioSciences soars 52% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
- Wolverine World Wide, Pacira BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), B2Gold (AMEX:BTG)
- Pacira BioSciences Remains A 'Buy' For Pain Management With The NOPAIN Act
- Pacira Settles Patent Dispute Over Exparel With Fresenius, Delays Pain Med' Generics Entry Until 2030, Stock Jumps - Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
일일 변동 비율
26.12 26.94
년간 변동
14.72 27.64
- 이전 종가
- 26.65
- 시가
- 26.27
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- 저가
- 26.12
- 고가
- 26.94
- 볼륨
- 974
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 0.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 79.29%
20 9월, 토요일