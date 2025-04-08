KurseKategorien
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc

26.41 USD 0.24 (0.90%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PCRX hat sich für heute um -0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.84 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pacira BioSciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

PCRX News

Tagesspanne
26.12 26.84
Jahresspanne
14.72 27.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
26.65
Eröffnung
26.27
Bid
26.41
Ask
26.71
Tief
26.12
Hoch
26.84
Volumen
47
Tagesänderung
-0.90%
Monatsänderung
-0.83%
6-Monatsänderung
8.15%
Jahresänderung
77.61%
