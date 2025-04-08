Währungen / PCRX
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.41 USD 0.24 (0.90%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PCRX hat sich für heute um -0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.84 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pacira BioSciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCRX News
- Pacira BioSciences director Ceesay sells $64,005 in shares
- PharmaCorp signs $5.3 million deal to acquire Ontario pharmacy
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $27.64
- PharmaCorp Rx completes fourth pharmacy acquisition for $2.4 million
- Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.7%
- Pacira earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings
- Pacira (PCRX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pacira Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, margins expand amid strategic progress
- Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Pacira BioSciences announces workforce reduction and facility changes
- PharmaCorp to acquire Western Canada pharmacy for $2.4 million
- Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Pacira BioSciences Unveils Three-Year Clinical Data Following a Single Local Administration of Investigational Gene Therapy, PCRX-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Pacira Biosciences Inc. (PCRX)
- Pacira at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Gene Therapy Focus
- Pacira reports promising gene therapy data for knee osteoarthritis
- Pacira BioSciences soars 52% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
- Wolverine World Wide, Pacira BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), B2Gold (AMEX:BTG)
- Pacira BioSciences Remains A 'Buy' For Pain Management With The NOPAIN Act
- Pacira Settles Patent Dispute Over Exparel With Fresenius, Delays Pain Med' Generics Entry Until 2030, Stock Jumps - Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
Tagesspanne
26.12 26.84
Jahresspanne
14.72 27.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.65
- Eröffnung
- 26.27
- Bid
- 26.41
- Ask
- 26.71
- Tief
- 26.12
- Hoch
- 26.84
- Volumen
- 47
- Tagesänderung
- -0.90%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 8.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 77.61%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K