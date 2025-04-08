Currencies / PCRX
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.51 USD 0.35 (1.30%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCRX exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.49 and at a high of 27.08.
Follow Pacira BioSciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
26.49 27.08
Year Range
14.72 27.64
- Previous Close
- 26.86
- Open
- 26.74
- Bid
- 26.51
- Ask
- 26.81
- Low
- 26.49
- High
- 27.08
- Volume
- 1.275 K
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- -0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.56%
- Year Change
- 78.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%