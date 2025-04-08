通貨 / PCRX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.65 USD 0.58 (2.22%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PCRXの今日の為替レートは、2.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.74の安値と26.81の高値で取引されました。
Pacira BioSciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCRX News
- Pacira BioSciences director Ceesay sells $64,005 in shares
- PharmaCorp signs $5.3 million deal to acquire Ontario pharmacy
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $27.64
- PharmaCorp Rx completes fourth pharmacy acquisition for $2.4 million
- Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.7%
- Pacira earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings
- Pacira (PCRX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Pacira Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, margins expand amid strategic progress
- Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Pacira BioSciences announces workforce reduction and facility changes
- PharmaCorp to acquire Western Canada pharmacy for $2.4 million
- Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
- Impax Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:PXSAX)
- Pacira BioSciences Unveils Three-Year Clinical Data Following a Single Local Administration of Investigational Gene Therapy, PCRX-201, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee
- Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Pacira Biosciences Inc. (PCRX)
- Pacira at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Gene Therapy Focus
- Pacira reports promising gene therapy data for knee osteoarthritis
- Pacira BioSciences soars 52% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
- Wolverine World Wide, Pacira BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), B2Gold (AMEX:BTG)
- Pacira BioSciences Remains A 'Buy' For Pain Management With The NOPAIN Act
- Pacira Settles Patent Dispute Over Exparel With Fresenius, Delays Pain Med' Generics Entry Until 2030, Stock Jumps - Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
1日のレンジ
25.74 26.81
1年のレンジ
14.72 27.64
- 以前の終値
- 26.07
- 始値
- 26.08
- 買値
- 26.65
- 買値
- 26.95
- 安値
- 25.74
- 高値
- 26.81
- 出来高
- 800
- 1日の変化
- 2.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.13%
- 1年の変化
- 79.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K