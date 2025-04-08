クォートセクション
通貨 / PCRX
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc

26.65 USD 0.58 (2.22%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PCRXの今日の為替レートは、2.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.74の安値と26.81の高値で取引されました。

Pacira BioSciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.74 26.81
1年のレンジ
14.72 27.64
以前の終値
26.07
始値
26.08
買値
26.65
買値
26.95
安値
25.74
高値
26.81
出来高
800
1日の変化
2.22%
1ヶ月の変化
0.08%
6ヶ月の変化
9.13%
1年の変化
79.22%
