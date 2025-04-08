货币 / PCRX
PCRX: Pacira BioSciences Inc
26.51 USD 0.35 (1.30%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PCRX汇率已更改-1.30%。当日，交易品种以低点26.49和高点27.08进行交易。
关注Pacira BioSciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
26.49 27.08
年范围
14.72 27.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.86
- 开盘价
- 26.74
- 卖价
- 26.51
- 买价
- 26.81
- 最低价
- 26.49
- 最高价
- 27.08
- 交易量
- 1.275 K
- 日变化
- -1.30%
- 月变化
- -0.45%
- 6个月变化
- 8.56%
- 年变化
- 78.28%
