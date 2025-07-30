Moedas / PARA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PARA: Paramount Global - Class B
13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PARA para hoje mudou para 3.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.35 e o mais alto foi 13.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paramount Global - Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARA Notícias
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- “The No. 1 Destination for the Most Talented Artists”: Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) Notches Up as the Duffer Brothers Consider Jumping Ship - TipRanks.com
- Here’s Why Tegna Stock (TGNA) Is Rallying Today - TipRanks.com
- Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s co-CEO Robbins to step down, memo shows
- ‘Move to the Sidelines’ on Paramount Global Until Further Clarity, Says Needham - TipRanks.com
- Paramount Skydance announces new board ahead of merger completion
- PARA Stock Alert! Analysts Praise Paramount’s Strong Q2 DTC Growth - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Skydance CEO David Ellison to lead new company after Paramount merger completes
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Boeing Workers Walk Off Job
- Paramount Global Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s Streaming Push Propels Q2 Win - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Paramount Q2 2025 slides: streaming profitability emerges amid mixed results
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paramount Global Q2 earnings beat estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Paramount Global beats earnings target ahead of sale to Skydance
- “Americans No Longer Trust the National News Outlets….”Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Gains With Earnings Reports - TipRanks.com
- Here’s what’s worth streaming in August 2025 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more
- SPY ETF News, 7/31/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is another S&P 500 change on the horizon? Here’s what to know.
- Paramount Cancels Colbert For Financial Reasons Only To Spend $1.5 Billion On South Park Streaming Rights - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
PARA on the Community Forum
- SPOUTNIKH1V1.1 = 600 PIPS A WEEK (por moeda) O SISTEMA DE COMÉRCIO ESTÁ LOOKING PARA EA!!! (170)
- ESPECIALISTA PARA UMA CONTA PAMM (145)
- O que é o Santo Graal para o povo? (72)
- HÁ UM INTERESSANTE TC .... PRECISA DE UM PROFISSIONAL PARA ESCREVER UM BOT (70)
- ESTOU PRONTO PARA COMPARTILHAR MINHA ESTRATÉGIA!!! (37)
- MEU SINAL NÃO FICA LIBERADO PARA O PUBLICO! (10)
- PROBLEMA PARA ADICIONAR FUNDOS MQL5 (8)
- DUVIDA CODIGO PARA ABRIR PROXIMA OPERAÇÃO APÓS EXEMPLO 1 MINUTOS (6)
- Como trocar o número do celular no MQL5 (6)
- VPS MQL5 - NÃO PARA (6)
- QUAL MELHOR PROGRAMA PARA FAZER UM ROBO (6)
- CONFIGURAÇÃO DA MT5 (6)
Faixa diária
12.35 13.32
Faixa anual
9.95 13.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.57
- Open
- 12.64
- Bid
- 13.01
- Ask
- 13.31
- Low
- 12.35
- High
- 13.32
- Volume
- 10.338 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.42%
- Mudança anual
- 24.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh