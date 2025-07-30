통화 / PARA
PARA: Paramount Global - Class B
13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PARA 환율이 오늘 3.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.35이고 고가는 13.32이었습니다.
Paramount Global - Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PARA News
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- “The No. 1 Destination for the Most Talented Artists”: Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) Notches Up as the Duffer Brothers Consider Jumping Ship - TipRanks.com
- Here’s Why Tegna Stock (TGNA) Is Rallying Today - TipRanks.com
- Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s co-CEO Robbins to step down, memo shows
- ‘Move to the Sidelines’ on Paramount Global Until Further Clarity, Says Needham - TipRanks.com
- Paramount Skydance announces new board ahead of merger completion
- PARA Stock Alert! Analysts Praise Paramount’s Strong Q2 DTC Growth - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Skydance CEO David Ellison to lead new company after Paramount merger completes
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Boeing Workers Walk Off Job
- Paramount Global Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s Streaming Push Propels Q2 Win - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Paramount Q2 2025 slides: streaming profitability emerges amid mixed results
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paramount Global Q2 earnings beat estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Paramount Global beats earnings target ahead of sale to Skydance
- “Americans No Longer Trust the National News Outlets….”Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Gains With Earnings Reports - TipRanks.com
- Here’s what’s worth streaming in August 2025 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more
- SPY ETF News, 7/31/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is another S&P 500 change on the horizon? Here’s what to know.
- Paramount Cancels Colbert For Financial Reasons Only To Spend $1.5 Billion On South Park Streaming Rights - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
일일 변동 비율
12.35 13.32
년간 변동
9.95 13.59
- 이전 종가
- 12.57
- 시가
- 12.64
- Bid
- 13.01
- Ask
- 13.31
- 저가
- 12.35
- 고가
- 13.32
- 볼륨
- 10.338 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.50%
- 월 변동
- 2.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.86%
