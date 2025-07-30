Devises / PARA
PARA: Paramount Global - Class B
13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PARA a changé de 3.50% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.35 et à un maximum de 13.32.
Suivez la dynamique Paramount Global - Class B. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARA Nouvelles
Range quotidien
12.35 13.32
Range Annuel
9.95 13.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.57
- Ouverture
- 12.64
- Bid
- 13.01
- Ask
- 13.31
- Plus Bas
- 12.35
- Plus Haut
- 13.32
- Volume
- 10.338 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.50%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.93%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.42%
- Changement Annuel
- 24.86%
20 septembre, samedi