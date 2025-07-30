CotationsSections
PARA: Paramount Global - Class B

13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PARA a changé de 3.50% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.35 et à un maximum de 13.32.

Suivez la dynamique Paramount Global - Class B. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
12.35 13.32
Range Annuel
9.95 13.59
Clôture Précédente
12.57
Ouverture
12.64
Bid
13.01
Ask
13.31
Plus Bas
12.35
Plus Haut
13.32
Volume
10.338 K
Changement quotidien
3.50%
Changement Mensuel
2.93%
Changement à 6 Mois
14.42%
Changement Annuel
24.86%
